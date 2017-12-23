Krunal Pandya’s marriage announcement is as good as it gets; doesn’t stop Hardik Pandya from poking fun

Krunal Pandya took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter and announced his wedding with his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma.

The wedding season is here and some of the biggest names in the sporting and the glamour world have tied the knot this season. While the limelight of the wedding season was on the Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, another cricketing star announced his marriage and Twitter has been abuzz ever since. The latest to join the married group will Krunal Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder who is also the elder brother of Hardik Pandya. Recently he took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter and announced his wedding with his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma. The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai on December 27. In a series of photographs which were themed around cricket, Krunal showed his excitement to tie the wedding knot with his longtime girlfriend. He wrote, “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her! Ecstatic • Blessed • Thankful”.

Here is Krunal Pandya’s tweet:

Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her! Ecstatic • Blessed • Thankful pic.twitter.com/BkPxIgMTro — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) December 20, 2017

Earlier on December 11, Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Post that the couple had a grand reception in Delhi on December 21. A second reception party is already planned in Mumbai, where all cricketers and Anushka’s Bollywood friends are expected to be present. Prior to the Kohli-Sharma wedding, Zaheer Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar tied the wedding knot. Zaheer Khan got married to Sagarika Ghatge in Mumbai in a small and intimate wedding, some of the attendees were Ashish Nehra. On the same day, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tied his knot with Nupur Nagar in Meerut.

With Krunal announcing his marriage, it was the younger brother Hardik Pandya who shared his happiness on Twitter in his typical sassy style. On Twitter, he wrote, ” .@krunalpandya24: Caught n Bowled Pankhuri – 0(1) My jaans are getting married and I am super excited for the wedding. Let the happiness begin!!! #BowledOverBeauty”. Krunal has played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians won Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

.@krunalpandya24: Caught n Bowled Pankhuri – 0(1) ☝???????? My jaans are getting married and I am super excited for the wedding. Let the happiness begin!!! #BowledOverBeauty pic.twitter.com/4wRixFvenn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 21, 2017

Krunal’s fiery innings against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of IPL this year earned him the ‘Man of the Match’. He scored the crucial 47 runs in 38-balls. Krunal also received his maiden India A call-up in June this year, when the A team toured South Africa.