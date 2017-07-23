Know what happened to Patrick Patterson, once the most feared fast bowler in the world

Patrick Patterson, arguably once the most feared bowler in International cricket is now a reclusive figure. (IE)

Patrick Patterson, arguably once the most feared bowler in International cricket is now a reclusive figure hidden away from the world which once thought of him as a hero. Patterson took 93 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 51.9 in 28 test matches. Patterson is remembered by many for his bowling action which can be described as menacing, threatening and nasty. The pacer always began his bowling action after pawing the ground thrice before he began his bowling run. However, Patterson was dropped from the team, never to return after a tour to Australia in 1992 and has not been heard from since then, Indian Express reported.

Over the years many theories have surfaced about the West Indies pacer, some claim that he became a victim of drug abuse while others say that he has been seen at a mental asylum, then there are those who think that he has shifted base to the United States of America, as per the report.

Patrick Patterson’s parents, who are both septuagenarians, say they are in touch with their son and say that they did not ever think their son would be in the situation in which he is in. His parents think that Patrick stays in Harbour View, a down-scale community close to Kingston in Jamaica.

Patrick’s mother Emelda says that she does not buy into the theories around how her son went off the cricketing radar, but instead blames the West Indies Cricket Administration for her son’s plight. Emelda claims that her son slipped into depression and has still not been able to come out of it. She says that her son has not left the Harbour View locality of Kingston for many years, not even to visit his children who are studying in Canada.