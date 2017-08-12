KL Rahul becomes first Indian batsman to score 7 consecutive half centuries in Tests

India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul after scoring half-century on day 1. (Source: AP/PTI)

Opener KL Rahul became the first Indian batsman to score seven back to back half-centuries in Tests on Day 1 of the third and final Test between India vs Sri Lanka. Rahul who has recently made a return to international cricket after a long spell of injury came out to open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan. The 25-year-old scored his ninth Test fifty while Shikhar Dhawan tormented the opposition bowlers to register his 6th Test ton. With this, the Karnataka batsman became the first Indian player to score seven consecutive half-centuries in the longer format of the game.

Rahul had scored 57 runs in the last Test at Colombo to equal the record of six back to back fifties held by former Indian players Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Vishwanath. Vishwanath had achieved his feat back in 1978 and Rahul Dravid in 1998. Today, Rahul went past these batsmen to put his name on the record books. His last five scores stand as – 51*, 60, 67, 51, 90, 57. The RCB batsman today went to score 85 runs but missed out on a well deserved century.

The Karnataka-based cricketer now finds his name alongside some of the cricketing legends like Sir Everton Weekes, Andy Flower, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, and Chris Rogers. All these players have achieved the feat of scoring seven consecutive fifties in Test cricket.

Adding to it, Rahul also has the most number of 50-plus scores in Test cricket in 2017. He is one ahead of his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara and South African batsman Dean Elgar. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis stand at number three with five such scores each.