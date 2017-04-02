KKR independently viable: CEO Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore. (Source: IE)

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore today said the two-time former champions are “independently viable” even though they have been consistent and have a superstar owner in Shah Rukh Khan. “KKR has become an independently viable franchise. This means we do not have any debts and have covered all our losses and have reasonably grown,” Mysore told reporters during an interaction last evening.

“Now the challenge is to keep building. So we are looking across different brands and as a strategy acquired a franchise in Caribbean Premier League,” he said, referring to their integration of jersey colours of both the teams.

KKR sports a red jersey during practice but Mysore clarified they are very much a purple-brigade and it’s part of a branding exercise for their CPL team Trinbago Knight Riders.

“As a part of branding exercise this time the colour of the practice jersey will be the same as the colour of our team (Trinbago Knight Riders) in CPL.

“And when we play there in August we will do the reverse, which means our practice jersey CPL will be purple and gold like what he have in IPL. So we are in the process of integrating our franchises,” he said.

Watch this also:

KKR had posted the highest revenue among all IPL teams in 2014-15, the last year for which data was available, when it posted 30 percent growth in revenues and 54 percent jump in profits despite the fact that half of the tournament in 2014 was played in the UAE due to the general elections.

“We are going big on merchandise, it’s a very very big initiative and the focus will be on online platform. Besides, the official fan club ‘Knight Club’ has been significantly enhanced, with promos by Shah Rukh.”