Kieron Pollard shocks, stops this batsman from scoring 2nd fastest T20I century with this horrific act; find out how

Kieron Pollard plays villain, stops this batsman from scoring 2nd fastest T20I century. (Reuters)

The final league match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Barbados Tridents and St. Kitts Nevis and Patriots was lit up by the blitzkrieg of Evin Lewis as he blazed the stadium with his 97 off just 32 deliveries. The Patriots chased the small total of 129 in just seven overs with a huge run-rate of 18.43. However, as per CricTracker report, the Trident skipper Kieron Pollard, deliberately bowled a no-ball to deny Lewis, which could have been the second fastest T20I hundred ever.

Notably, the Barbados Tridents are now out of the competition while Patriots win has taken them to the playoffs. Lewis and Chris Gayle made sure the opposition crashed out of the tournament by chasing the meager total of 129 in just 7 overs. However, the game was totally marred as Kieron Pollard ended it with a display of poor sportsman spirit.

However, this is not the first time the Trident captain has been involved in an on-field controversy in the CPL this year. In their game against St Lucia Stars, Pollard had a few heated exchanges with Rahkeem Cornwall after the latter decided to retire from the innings after scoring a 44-ball 78.

Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014 edition, Pollard has had a nasty moment when he threw his bat at Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc which earned him a charge under article 2.2.7 of the code. It deals with: “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match.”