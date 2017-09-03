Kieron Pollard loses cool, ends up fighting with world’s heaviest cricketer in CPL; watch video

Rakheem Cornwall is the heaviest cricketer of the world. (Screenshot)

Kieron Pollard led Barbados Trident registered a 29-run victory over St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League. Dwayne Smith was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning century. Trident with their win over St Lucia is still in contention for a place in the playoffs, while the latter has been knocked out from the race. This was just the good part of the match. On the other side, the match witnessed West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard getting into an argument with the world’s heaviest cricketer during the final moments of the match. Rakheem Cornwell who weighs 140 kg, played a big inning at the top of the order. The 24-year old, Rahkeem Cornwall’s adventurous 78 off 44 balls made the Tridents bowling unit sweat in defence of 195 for 4 but his curious decision to retire hurt in the 18th over – he had been hit in the stomach by a Kieron Pollard short ball in the 16th over, was a major turner of the game. Initially, the batsman was okay to continue but Cornwall wound up facing just five more deliveries. A delay ensured he faced one ball in the 18th over before deciding he could no longer continue.

Pollard was unimpressed with Cornwall’s inability to fight through the pain, not to mention unsympathetic, and he gave the Stars batsman a verbal spray on his way off the field. Pollard later pointed again at him after taking two catches. The loss is a symbolic moment for the franchise as Stars became the first team in CPL history to record a winless season.

Barbados Trident is currently placed at the fifth position with eight points and a match in hand. A win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take Tridents to the playoff.