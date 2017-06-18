Kidambi Srikanth wins Indonesia Open: From PM Narendra Modi to President Pranab Mukherjee; here’s how Twitter reacted

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, he wrote, “Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth, we are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament.” (PTI)

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday delivered a stunning performance as he lifted the Indonesia Open men’s singles trophy. Startled by Srikanth’s thumping victory, a number of celebrities, politicians, and public figures took to Twitter to congratulate the champion. PM Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate Srikanth, he wrote, “Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth, we are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament.” This was the third time that Kidambi Srikanth clinched has a Super Series title. Shrikanth lifted the Indonesia Open men’s singles trophy with a straight-game victory over Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai. Srikanth, who is ranked at 22 spot, had reached the finals at Singapore Open in April. The Indian shuttler outclassed Sakai, ranked 47th, 21-11 21-19 in just 37 minutes to take home a cheque of USD 75,000. After registering victory, Kidambi Srikanth said, “He was playing well, especially in the second game and I think for me coming back from 6-11 down and make it 13-13 was the turning point.” He added, “My coach will have a special place in my heart as after he came, I reached the finals at Singapore and to win this tournament, which is considered the biggest tournament. I want to thank all the fans who have been rooting for me all this week.”

Here are the top reactions



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Congratulations @srikidambi! We are extremely delighted on your victory in the Indonesia Open Super Series tournament,” PM Narendra Modi wrote.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Congrats @srikidambi on your superb win at #IndonesiaSSP Finals. You’ve made us all proud. Glad to announce Re 5 lakh award,” Himanta Biswa Sharma wrote announcing Rs 5 Lakh award.

President Pranab Mukherjee

“Heartiest congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth on winning Indonesian Open Super Series Tournament,” President Pranab Mukherjee wrote

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

“Congratulations to ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on winning men’s Indonesia SSP & making the country proud,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tweeted.

Kuldeep Bishnoi‏

“Many congratulations @srikidambi on winning #IndonesiaOpen and also on being the 1st ever Indian to achieve the honour. Proud of you,” Kuldeep Bishnoi tweeted.