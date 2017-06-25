Kidambi Srikanth wins Australian Open: Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag; here’s how celebs reacted on Twitter

Kidambi Srikanth after winning the Australian Open Super series. (Source: Lalit Modi/ Twitter)

From Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to Jwala Gutta and Taapsee Pannu, Indian celebrities were full of praises on Twitter after star badminton player Kidambi Srikanth won the Australian Open Super Series on Sunday morning. Srikanth defeated the world No. 6 player Chen Long who is also a two-time All England champion apart from being reigning Olympic and world champion, in straight sets. The world No.11 Srikanth won the 45-minute long game 22-20 21-16.

“As a whole I played very well, but since I arrived in Sydney I have gastroenteritis and have had diarrhoea, so I have not been at my best physical condition. But since I made the final I wanted to continue to play as well as I could,” an ecstatic Srikanth said after the victory. “These conditions are such that you can’t really attack, it’s a bit slow, you have to be prepared for a long match. In all the breaks I had the advantage, the coach told me to keep it going, not to make simple mistakes and allow him back into the match. My attack worked really well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Twitterati were full of praises for the Indian shuttler. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag asked Srikanth to take a bow while badminton player HS Prannoy wrote, “Looks like it’s getting tough for everyone to Clinch titles when Indian boys are in form!! Congrats.”

Here are some Twitter reactions:

OK. His fighting spirit has made us proud.A STEAMROLLER deserves a Battle Tank. I’ll personally gift @srikidambi a Mahindra #TUV300 http://t.co/OA7yA8k3p4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2017

Looks like it’s getting tough for everyone to Clinch titles when Indian boys are in form!! Congrats @srikidambi ???????????? — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 25, 2017

Congratulations @srikidambi on beating reigning Olympic & World Champion Chen Long & winning a 4th Superseries title. Take a bow, Srikanth ! pic.twitter.com/qNP2e9PXIv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2017

Congrats @srikidambi what a stunning win. Salute!! ????????????????????????????. Amazing work Gopichand, Indonesian coaches @GoSportsVoices — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 25, 2017

Anddddd he wins again!!!!! What an amazing 2 weeks @srikidambi

Happy I could watch this one ???? #AustraliaSuperSeries2017 pic.twitter.com/p4gnb9D0Fi — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 25, 2017

Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2017

Take a bow #KidambiSrikanth clinching #AustralianOpen #SuperSeries title. 2nd Super Series title after the Indonesia Open. An ????????⭐️ is born! pic.twitter.com/v3FozwEE1y — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) June 25, 2017

Well done @srikidambi. Keep them coming. We like it. Give us more! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 25, 2017

Congratulations @srikidambi for yet another title! Here’s to many more in the future… ???????? #AustralianSS @BAI_Media — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) June 25, 2017

After the match, Srikanth said that he wasn’t thinking about winning or losing. “It’s just that I’m not thinking of winning or losing. I missed competitive badminton and wanted to enjoy the match. It’s like it happened because I missed that period of competitive badminton. It’s like I wanted to hang in and play as many matches as possible,” he added. With this, Srikanth also became the fifth player in the history to compete in three successive Super Series finals.