Kidambi Srikanth thanks Narendra Modi for Mann Ki Baat reference, says honoured to hear from PM

PM Modi made remarks in his monthly radio broadcast programme in Mann Ki Baat. (Photo Instagram)

Ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding his performance in recent tournaments. Modi, congratulating Srikanth on his success, said, “Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth recently won the Indonesia Open. He has made the nation proud.” PM Modi made remarks in his monthly radio broadcast programme in Mann Ki Baat. Replying to the prime minister, Srikanth said, “Yes, we are doing well and we only need to be more consistent, very happy & honoured to hear from our PM sir.” On Sunday, Srikanth thrashed Olympic and world champion Chen Long to win the Australia Open Super Series men’s singles title. Srikanth registered his victory in dominating fashion by beating his opponent in straight games 22-20, 21-16 to win his career’s fourth Super Series title. Today’s victory was Srikanth’s second straight title victory in a week after he won the Indonesian Open Super Series Premier last Sunday.

Apart from PM Modi, a number of public figures also praised Srikanth for his splendid performance. “Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive Superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter handle. Another former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also extended his best wishes as he wrote, “Congratulations @srikidambi on beating reigning Olympic & World Champion Chen Long & winning a 4th Superseries title. Take a bow, Srikanth! Srikanth’s compatriot H S Prannoy tweeted: “Looks like it’s getting tough for everyone to Clinch titles when Indian boys are in form!! Congrats @srikidambi.”

Taking note of Kidambi’s victory, sports minister Vijay Goel also lauded Srikanth’s second consecutive Super Series title. “2nd successive Superseries title for @srikidambi. Defeats Olympic champ Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to become #AustraliaSS winner! Proud of you!,” Goel tweeted.

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, not only applauded Srikanth also extended due credit to his coaches, especially national coach Pullela Gopichand. “Congrats @srikidambi what a stunning win. Salute!! Amazing work Gopichand, Indonesian coaches @GoSportsVoices,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.