Kidambi Srikanth appointed Deputy Collector by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu with Kidambi Srikanth. (Source: ANI)

Badminton star Kidambi Srikanth was handed over the orders appointing him as Deputy Collector on Thursday morning by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Srikanth was awarded Padma Shri earlier and this year and met Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati. The Andhra CM congratulated the shuttler on receiving Padma Shri award before handing him the appointment letter. Srikanth’s badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was also present at the event.

Srikanth had won four Super Series titles in 2017 becoming the first and only Indian to do so in a calendar year. Out of this, two of his titles were won back to back, a feat that has not been achieved by any other Indian. He is currently the world No 2 according to the latest BWF rankings which is also his career-best ranking.

Talking about his Padma Shri, the ace shuttler had said that he was surprised to get a call from the government about his selection. “I am really happy and excited at getting the Padma Shri this evening. In fact, I was surprised when I was informed that I have been shortlisted for the award,” Srikanth had said.

The 25-year-old badminton star is the second youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri. Before him, another badminton player PV Sindhu had got the award at the age of 19.

An Arjuna awardee, Srikanth was also the first Indian male badminton player to win gold at the 2015 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold. The shuttler who has recently returned from an injury had crashed out of the prestigious All England Badminton Championships in the second round with a loss to China’s Huang Yuxiang.