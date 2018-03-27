Khelo India School Games: 12 athletes fail dope test, five were gold medalists

A total of 12 athletes including five gold medalists have tested positive for using banned drugs at the Khelo India School Games. (Source: Twitter)

A total of 12 athletes including five gold medalists have tested positive for using banned drugs at the Khelo India School Games. The development comes as a shocker as it was an Under-17 event aiming to promote young talent. The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has notified 12 athletes, including a girl, failed the tests during the inaugural edition of the Khelo India School Games which were held between January 31 to February 8.

The 12 athletes who tested positive include four wrestlers, three boxers, two gymnasts and one athlete each from judo, volleyball and athletics. Out of this, five were gold medalists – three in wrestling and one each in gymnastics and volleyball.

The Sports ministry is mum on the issue but a source told The Indian Express that notices were sent to the athletes via their respective federations. He said that most of these athletes were tested positive for furosemide and terbutaline.

“Since these fall under the specified substances category of the World Anti Doping Agency code, they have not been suspended yet,” the source added.

Terbutaline is a prohibited drug used in the treatment of asthma. It is believed that Terbutaline improves an athlete’s performance via oral dosage and inhalation. Meanwhile, Furosemide is a masking agent and diuretic. It helps in short-term weight loss.

India has been facing the issue of doping for a while now. The WADA data reveals that it has the third highest doping cases in the world, with junior-level meets contributing substantially to the increasing numbers.

Khelo India School Games launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was government’s flagship event. Nearly one-fourth of the Rs 2,196.36 crore allocated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Union Budget will go towards this project.