Kenilworth Junior Open Rapid Chess Tournament: Mumbai girl Ahana shah wins bronze at junior chess meet in UK

Mumbai girl Ahana Shah has won a bronze medal with a score of 4 points out of 5 in the Under-7 category of the 2017 Kenilworth Junior Open Rapid Chess Tournament in the United Kingdom. Ahana, a second-grade student of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, managed to finish in third position in the tournament last weekend, according to information available here. The seven-year-old Mumbai girl was the only unrated participant competing with other boys and girls having an ECF rating as high as 36 and 42, which is equivalent to FIDE 1200 ELO. Despite this handicap, at the end of the fifth round, the Indian girl had accumulated a total of 4 points and was tied with two other players, Muthuvelu Rithvik and Dicen Elis, both from England, and had to settle for bronze on the basis of the progressive scores.

Rithvik, of Hallfield, and Dicen, of St. Patrick’s Club, emerged winners and runner-up respectively. Ahana was the silver medalist in the Under-6 category of the Maharashtra State Schools competition last year. She also won a bronze in the Under-6 category of the National Age group chess championships category in Singapore.