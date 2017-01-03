Karnataka State Minister for Cooperation H S Mahadeva Prasad dies at 58

Karnataka State Minister for Cooperation HS Mahadeva Prasad dies at 58. (ANI)

Karnataka State Minister for Cooperation H S Mahadeva Prasad passes away after suffering a heart attack. He was 58-year old. He also held charge of the Sugar from Commerce and Industries Department. Prasad was from the Congress party and represented the Gundlupet assembly constituency – he had been elected MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as many as 5 times. However, he had also been a part of the Janata Dal earlier in his career. Prasad had also held the portfolios of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kannada and Culture.

The state government has announced one day leave across State and three-day state mourning after Prasad’s demise.