Kapil Dev tip for present day cricketers: Have self-belief not superstition

The legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Kapil Dev opened up about superstition in modern day cricket on Vikram Sathaye’s show What the Duck. The former Indian skipper who guided the Indian cricket team to a win in the 1983 ODI World Cup revealed that even he was superstitious at the beginning of his career but realised that a chain or any other thing is not going to score runs for him. “There is a lot of superstition. Even when you are watching a match at home and if India is playing well, they (family) do not allow you to leave. I think everyone has their own beliefs. That is why this game is so popular,” Kapil said about his playing days.

Kapil Dev added that as a youngster he had his own set of beliefs. “When I was a youngster, I too had my own set of beliefs. I would always wear the left pad first and put the right foot first on the ground. These were little things… do the right things in life,” Kapil said on the What The Duck show. The former all-rounder said that he had a superstition of wearing a slim chain with a Lord Shiva pendant but after an incident in the match, he stopped thinking about it.

“I would wear a slim chain with a Lord Shiva pendant because a sportsman is always a little scared. You (want to) keep God close to your heart. I played a shot and my chain touched the bat and it made a sound. The chain was quite long and it came out. There was an appeal (for caught behind). Luckily, the umpire gave not out. I was relaxed. But in the evening, I removed the chain and kada (bracelet). And I thought about my life’s self-beliefs,” he said.

“My inner voice said that maybe these chains will not score runs for me. If God is there, then he’s there. If you look at a top swimmer at Olympics level, they shave all their body hair so that they can swim even faster. And here (in cricket), we wear so many things and make ourselves heavy. Today, when I observe a few players, adjusting their chains after every ball, I feel their mind… second thought is here. So, to avoid it, I got rid of my chain and the bracelet. If I had the ability, then I will score runs. A chain or any other thing is not going to score runs for me. I wanted to know if I can make runs without them. Somehow, I freed myself from all these things. When I see some players today, I laugh. They still don’t have the self-belief in them. They don’t have self-realisation,” Kapil added.