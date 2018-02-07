Jhulan Goswami first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets

India’s veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami. (IE)

India’s veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami today added another feather to her illustrious cap by becoming the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets. Goswami achieved the feat during the second ODI between India and South Africa here. The 35-year-old, playing her 166th ODI, dismissed opener Laura Wolvaardt for her 200th scalp. Interestingly, the first male cricketer to pick 200 ODI wickets, was also an Indian — the great Kapil Dev. In May 2017, Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, eclipsing the decade-long record held by Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Goswami, hailing from a small town called Chakdaha in Nadia district of West Bengal, made her debut way back in 2002. She was also adjudged ICC Women Cricketer of the Year in 2007.