Jasprit Bumrah upset over Jaipur Police using his Champions Trophy no-ball in ads to warn drivers; see poster

Jasprit Bumrah upset over Jaipur Police using his Champions Trophy no-ball in ads to warn drivers

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is upset with the Jaipur traffic police over a picture of his overstepping being used for an advertisement to warn drivers. The text next to the picture on the billboard read, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly.” It was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final match when Bumrah delivered this no-ball. The wicket of Fakhar Zaman was denied due to the overstepping of the bowler. Later, the left-hand batsman went on to make a match-winning century. Pakistan had set a big target for Virat and Team to chase. India lost early wickets and by the 20th over they were 72/6. While Bumrah feels it was not in good intentions, the comments on the post are otherwise. The users have mostly asked the seamer to take it in good humour.

This is what Bumrah tweeted, “@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country.”

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

One of the twitterati commented and said, “No offence, fine it is. Wot disrespect in it.? Everyone gives their best to their Nation,jpr Police too. Cricketers shud stop acting special.”

@traffic_jpr But don’t worry I won’t make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

“That’s not even close to disrespecting. Didn’t it turn costly to cross the line? What’s wrong if it can be a good example for others? ” another user tweeted.

After a hectic Indian Premier League season and ICC Champions Trophy campaign, the bowler has been rested along with his Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for the ongoing India vs West Indies five-match ODI series and one T20I. The first match at Port of Spain was cancelled due to rain.