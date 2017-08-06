Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to call it a day soon

Speaking ahead of his retirement, Bolt said he would like to go out at the pinnacle of his sport.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic golds, will bring his incredible career to an end in London on Saturday night at the World Athletics Championships 2017. Bolt will retire after this tournament and is aiming for a 12th world title in the 100m. This will not be the last time we see Bolt on the track though, with the 30-year-old set to race in August 12’s 4x100m final if he qualifies for the 4x100m relay at the World Championships in London.

Bolt holds the world record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds). At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Bolt won the 100m in 9.81 seconds. Bolt hasn’t lost at a major championship since he burst onto the scene in 2008 and took over.

Speaking ahead of his retirement, Bolt said he would like to go out at the pinnacle of his sport when he was “unbeatable, unstoppable.” He also joked that he was still waiting for a call from Manchester United to play football. After Bolt’s retirement, the world will see the rise of American Christian Cole and Canada’s Andre de Grasse – the only two who seem close to fill the former’s big shoes.