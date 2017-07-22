It was always Mithali’s dream to bring World Cup home, says father S Dorai Raj

Mithali Raj’s father said that he is happy that wishes have come in from all across India. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Ahead of the Indian women cricket team’s World Cup final against England at the Lord’s on Sunday, skipper Mithali Raj’s father said that he is happy that wishes have come in from all across India including the state chief minister KC Rao. “I am so happy that best wishes have come from all over the country, including CM KC Rao,” S Dorai Raj was quoted saying by ANI. He added that it was always Mithali Raj’s dream to bring home the world cup and this is a very big opportunity to achieve it. “This is a very big opportunity, it was always her dream to get home the world cup,” he said. These statements came just one day after the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had congratulated the women’s cricket team for their stunning victory over Australia in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj while addressing the media ahead of the big final warned England to not take India easy. “As a team we are all very excited to be part of the final. We knew that this tournament wasn’t going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed, whether it was the batters or bowlers,” Raj told reporters. “It definitely isn’t going to be easy for England. But it will come down to how we perform on that day. We really have to work on our planning and strategy because England have also peaked after being defeated by us in the first game. They have performed well in the run up to the final, so playing a host in their own country is going to be a challenge. But saying that this unit is up for it,” she added.

India defeated Australia by 36 runs to storm into the final of the ongoing women’s world cup. The Indian skipper was full of praises for her deputy Harmanpreet who smashed 171 runs in that game. “Harman’s innings was exceptional. Bowlers have done really well. Jhulan have comeback into her rhythm and Shikha also bowled well and spinners have also done a good job. This unit looks compact now,” she said.