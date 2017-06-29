It is Ravi Shastri vs Virender Sehwag vs Venkatesh Prasad now as fight for Team India coach job heats up

Former Indian fast bowler and junior national chief selector, Venkatesh Prasad, has applied for the post of team India coach. (Source: PTI)

15 years ago, Indian cricket was short on options when it came to producing international level coaches. This is why John Wright was exported from New Zealand and after that Gregg Chappell and Gary Kirsten were brought in. Some did very well indeed like Wright and Kirsten, while Chappell flamed out in ignominy. However, things have changed now and the BCCI might face a tough time choosing Anil Kumble’s successor as a number of high-profile individuals have applied for the top job. Days after the news of Ravi Shastri applying for the job came out, now former Indian fast bowler and junior national chief selector, Venkatesh Prasad, has applied for the post of team India coach, according to a report by Times of India.

Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 162 ODIs for India is currently serving as the junior India chief selector but his tenure is about to end in September this year. If the reports are to be believed and the 47-year-old has indeed applied for the job then he’ll be contesting against former Indian cricketers Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag. Prasad has previously served as the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team. Apart from this, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh have also applied for the job.

The post of Team India coach has been left vacant since Anil Kumble decided to step down following a rift with Virat Kohli. The new coach will be selected by BCCI’s three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which includes Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. Earlier, Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work ‘style’ and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign.

Earlier, Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work ‘style’ and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. Kumble said that although the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the captain, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and therefore, he had decided to move on.