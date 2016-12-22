It has been a fantastic year for PV Sindhu

It was a great year for PV Sindhu. (PTI)

Describing the year that’s coming to an end as “fantastic” for her personally, Rio Olympic Games silver medal-winning shuttler Pusarla V Sindhu said she was now targeting the no.1 world ranking among women after reaching a career-best six at present. “It has been a fantastic year for me, because winning a medal at the Olympics is a big achievement. It’s a dream come true. Also, I always had in mind that I wanted to win a Super Series title and that also was fulfilled (at the China Open),” Sindhu told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event here today.

“Definitely, the aim is to become No. 1. I have achieved my career-best six, so am really very happy. I wish this can continue and I can continue improving further,” said Sindhu who has two World Championship singles bronze medals too in her kitty through her exploits in 2013 and 2014.

Sindhu, who lost in the semi finals in the year-ending Dubai Super Series Finals, remarked that the silver medal she secured in the Rio Games has boosted her confidence and motivated her to perform consistently well.

You may also like to watch this video:

“It’s the hard work that we put in the practice sessions that paid off. Things were different before and after the Olympics. The medal in Rio boosted my confidence a lot and that kept on motivating me all the time. That’s how I moved forward and I have been performing really well. “The thought process has changed a lot after the Olympics, but as far as strategies are concerned, it depends from match to match and I have been working according to what the coach wants,” she added.

Showing that her feet were still grounded firmly after all the adulations that she got post her Rio performance, Sindhu said that now comes the difficult part of sustaining the excellent show.