ISL 2017: Who is Robin Singh? Meet tall Indian striker playing for ATK

Whenever the Indian football team takes the field, all eyes are on one man: Sunil Chettri, the pocket-size dynamite who can easily squeeze past the defenders to create some incredible goal scoring opportunities. But, when this strategy fails, the coach turns towards tall poacher Robin Singh who can jump above any defence in the world and score a flying goal on an aerial ball. Born in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Robin Singh will be representing Sourav Ganguly-owned Atletico De Kolkata in this year’s Indian Super League. The 27-year-old will form a formidable partnership with legendary Robbie Keane and might cause a lot of trouble for the opponents if he finds his form. Robin started playing football at the age of 13 and has represented India at Under-16, Under-23 and senior levels. His lack of goals at the international level has been a worry for the team management sometime, leading to a snub on a few occasions. Robin would like to use this season as an opportunity to silence his critics and make a comeback into the Indian team. Here is all you need to know about Robin Singh:

1. Robin started his football career at Chandigarh Football Academy but joined the famed Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand after he was axed after the 2005 Subroto Cup for not being in synch with the training program.

2. During his early years, Singh was played on the wings because of his fast pace. However, it was during his time at the Tata Academy when he was converted into a striker, the position in which he continues to play.

3. After training in Dubai and England for a while, Robin joined East Bengal in the I-league in 2009 where he went on to spend three years. He then joined the new I-league team Bengaluru FC in 2013. His first international goal came against Chinese Taipei.

4. In 2015, Robin Singh was signed by the Delhi Dynamos for the Indian Super League, making him one of the biggest domestic signings. He ended the season as Delhi’s top scorer with four goals to his name.

5. Last year, Robin Singh was snapped by FC Goa where he failed to make an impact. This year he’ll be seen playing for Kolkata. With Robbie Keane set to miss the first three matches of the season, Singh will have a bigger role to play.