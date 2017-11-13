ISL 2017: Who is Jeje Lalpekhlua? Meet Chennaiyin FC’s pocket size dynamite

Jeje holds the spot of the third highest goalscorer in the Indian Super League.

When anyone talks about Indian football, the likes of Baichung Bhutia, or Sunil Chhetri is what they think of, but there is another star that is budding in the football diaspora of India. The 26-year-old, Jeje Lalpekhlua hails from Mizoram, India and plays for ISL Chennaiyin FC. John Gregory, the new Chennaiyin FC coach has touted Jeje Lalpekhlua as the Alan Shearer of India. Before the new season kicks in, Jeje holds the spot of the third highest goalscorer in the Indian Super League. The Mizoram star won the Emerging Player of the League in the 2015 season of the league. Quite easily the backbone of the Chennaiyin FC, Jeje is a performer who doesn’t hold back on the pitch. As per media reports, Jeje has signed a new three-year deal.

1. In 2012, Jeje made his debut in the national squad and has made his presence felt in the side.

2. Jeje was the only goal scorer in the SAFF Cup group stage match against Afghanistan. The match was eventually won by the Indian side. The quiet performer, Jeje also led the Under 19 Indian team to the South Asian games in Sri Lanka.

3. But one of his most remarkable game would have to be the group stage match against Pakistan. Jeje outshined from every aspect and scored a hat-trick against Pakistan. India won the game by 5 goals to 1. In 2011’s SAFF, he also played a major role in India’s 2011 SAFF Cup championship victory.

4. The year of 2015 could have very well be named after the Mizoram player. In 2015 of SAFF Cup championship, Jeje scored 3 goals, which included an equalizer in the final. India won the game 2–1 after extra time. While playing for the I-league team Mohun Bagan, Jeje helped the team win the title in 2015. In the very next year, Jeje played a key role in the Chennaiyin FC. Jeje was named the FPAI Football Player of the Year in the year 2015.

5. His coach at Chennaiyin FC counts a lot on this pocket-sized dynamite. While talking to the media, John Gregory said, “Jeje is a guy who likes to play and score more goals. He doesn’t care how he scores, he wants to score more and more goals. Gregory compares Jeje with Alan Shearer as the latter also didn’t care how he scored either. “Shearer scored goals from 30 yards and from 30 inches. Every time when Jeje he hasn’t scored in a game, he gets disappointment. A similar attitude was shown by the New Castle legend Shearer,” he explained.