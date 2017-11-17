ISL 2017: Northeast United squad, schedule, list of matches and key players

ISL 2017: The beauty of NorthEast United FC is that it represents 8 states of the Northeast India like Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram.

After a disappointing first three seasons, NorthEast United FC is now all set to try their luck in the fourth edition of the ISL 2017. With some changes in the side, NorthEast United FC are hoping this time to reach the playoffs. It one of the teams which have never made it to knockouts. A couple of times the team made a good start but failed to finish any season with a good ranking. In the inaugural season, the team was at the bottom and in the subsequent seasons, the performance of the team was below par. The beauty of the club is that it represents 8 states of the Northeast India like Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram. In a bid to revamp the team, this time the franchise has roped in a new coach Joao De Deus after Nelo Vingada left to take over the Malaysian national team.

Here is the Northeast United FC squad:

Goalkeepers:- Gurpreet Singh Chabhal, Rehenesh TP, Ravi Kumar.

Defenders:- Gursimral Gill, Abdul Hakku, Robert Lalthlamuana, Nirmal Chettri, Jose Goncalves, Sambinha, Martin Diaz, Reagan Singh.

Midfielders:- Malemngamba Meitei, Larempuia Fanai, Rowllin Borges, Marcinho, Lalrindika Ralte, Halicharan Narzary, Sushil Meitei, Adilson Goiano.

Forwards:- Odair Fortes, Seminlen Doungel, Danilo, Luis Paez.

Schedule:

Saturday, 18 Nov, 2017 Time 8:00 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Thursday, 23 Nov, 2017 Time 20:00 (IST)

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Saturday, 02 Dec, 2017, Time 20:0 (IST)

Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC

Venue:- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Friday, 08 Dec, 2017, Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Friday, 15 Dec, 2017. Time: 20:00 (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Wednesday, 20 Dec, 2017, Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Saturday, 30 Dec, 2017, Time: 20:00 (IST)

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

Saturday, 06 Jan, 2018 Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Friday, 12 Jan, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs ATK

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Friday, 19 Jan, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Friday, 26 Jan, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Sunday, 04 Feb, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Wednesday, 07 Feb, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs FC Pune City

venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Saturday, 10 Feb, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Wednesday, 14 Feb, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Saturday, 17 Feb, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Thursday, 22 Feb, 2018, Time:20:00 (IST)

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Sunday, 04 Mar, 2018, Time: 20:00 (IST)

ATK vs NorthEast United FC

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Key players:-

Lalrindika Ralte: Popularly known as Didika Ralte, he was a crucial member of the Indian side. In the ISL, he primarily as an attacking midfielder for NorthEast United. Born in Mizoram on 7 September 1992, Ralte also played for East Bengal in the I-League.

Rowllin Borges: This year all eyes will be on Rowllin Borges. He is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the country. After spending a season with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League, Borges was signed with East Bengal of the I-League. The strong, tall midfielder plays a pivotal role in his team.

Marcinho: This year the John Abraham owned team has roped in the Brazilian player Marcinho. Previously he played in the Bulgarian league for CSKA Sofia.He was signed for one-and-a-half-year in CSKA Sofia. He made his A Group debut on 31 March, in a 3–0 home win over Minyor Pernik.