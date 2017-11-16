ISL 2017: Jamshedpur FC squad, schedule, list of matches and key players

The team is owned by Tata Steel, and the former Manchester United player, Steve Coppell, is heading the team.

Every football club tells the story of its city. Even in India, this stands true. While the team from Kolkata has its own flavour, Mumbai’s team has the passion but the new entrant, Jamshedpur FC has the resilience, strength and acumen to be the winner of this ISL. The team is owned by Tata Steel, and the former Manchester United player, Steve Coppell, is heading the team. Here’s why Jamshedpur FC can make a strong impression in their first tryst in the Indian Super League season 2017-18. Jamshedpur, the city was conceptualised by Jamshedji Tata in 1920. Termed as Tata’s steel city, the locals have been a keen silent follower of the beautiful game. In fact, the city houses the famous Tata Football Academy. TFA is a known name in Indian football as the academy has powered the Indian Super League in 2015 with 20 of its finest players across different teams.

Along with Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC is another new entrant in the fourth season of ISL. And with the likes of Bengaluru’s star-studded team, Jamshedpur FC comes out to be an underrated squad. But Jamshedpur FC’s team has the perfect balance of experience and young players.

Jamshedpur FC squad:

Goalkeepers – Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subrata Paul

Defenders – Anas Edathodika, Andre Bikey, Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Robin Gurung, Sairuat Kima, Shouvik Ghosh, Yumnam Raju Mangang

Midfielders – Bikash Jairu, Emerson Gomes de Moura, Mehtab Hossain, Sameehg Doutie, Souvik Chakrabarti, Trindade Goncalves

Forwards – Ashim Biswas, Farukh Choudhary, Izu Azuka, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Kervens Belfort, Siddharth Singh, Sumeet Passi, Talla N’Diaye

Jamshedpur FC schedule:

18 Nov 2017 – NorthEast vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

24 Nov 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

1 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs ATK – 8 pm

6 Dec 2017 – Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

10 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

21 Dec 2017 – Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

28 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

5 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

11 Jan 2018 – Goa vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

17 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

21 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos – 5.30 pm

24 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

28 Jan 2018 – ATK vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

1 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

10 Feb 2018 – Jamshedpur vs NorthEast – 8 pm

18 Feb 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

25 Feb 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

4 Mar 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Goa – 5.30 pm

Jamshedpur FC key players:

The head coach of Jamshedpur FC, Steve Coppell is Manchester United veteran and has represented England at the World Cup. Coppell’s vision for Jamshedpur is to tap on the speeding players to work better on the pitch. Coppell, a winger himself, was famous for speed and work rate.

Coppell’s guidance will certainly prove to be good for the Indian midfield maestro Mehtab Hossain. Hossain is a known figure in the Indian football squad and has been anchoring the squad before he hung his international boots in 2015. Jerry Mawihmingthanga, the 20-year-old whiz-kid from Mizoram will be a player to watch out for. Jerry plays attacking football and has the strength to anchor the midfield also. India’s one of the outstanding players is Subrata Pal. He is also rated among the best goalkeepers in Asia. In fact, he is the first Indian goalkeeper to play for FC Vestsjaelland aka FCV Vikings in Danish Superliga.