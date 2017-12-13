ISL 2017: Indian Super League sets new viewership record, goes past FIFA U17 World Cup

Indian Super League. (Source: PTI)

The fourth season of Indian Super League, which got off to a great start, both on television as well as Hotstar, created a new viewership record on Star Sports. The star-studded football league which is currently in its 4th week, has recorded a cumulative reach of 81 million viewers by the end of its third week. This reach is 20% higher when compared to the entire viewership of the 52 games of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, which had a cumulative reach of 68 million viewers. The cumulative viewership in urban areas was 45 million, while rural areas recorded 36 million viewers for a period of 3 weeks. In terms of total billion minutes of viewing, the league aggregated 36% higher viewership as compared to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

The channel believes that this could be the biggest season in the history of the league. “It is thrilling to see The Hero Indian Super League set new benchmarks in the world of football. The response that the league has received from football fans across India is very encouraging. It is the biggest season in the history of the league, and we look forward to the teams as they progress and continue to put up a stellar competition,” a Star India spokesperson said while talking about the development.

The fourth edition of Indian Super League had started on 17th November 2017. This year, a total of 95 matches will be played between 10 teams, including two new additions – Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. Each out of 10 teams will play in a home-and-away format in 90 games. The two-legged semi-finals of the ISL league are scheduled to take place in the second week of March 2018.

The league had got off to a great start, with the opening match between last year’s defending champions ATK and runner-up Kerala Blasters FC witnessing a 100% attendance. The match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK got 25 million total TV impressions and registered an impressive 59% growth over last season’s opening game.

“We are thrilled with the response that The Hero Indian Super League is getting from football fans across India. The growth demonstrated is across urban, rural and digital audiences which indeed proves that Future Hai Football! We are looking forward to having an exhilarating journey on this biggest ever season of the league,” Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India had said.