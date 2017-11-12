ISL 2017: FC Pune City squad, schedule, list of matches and key players

ISL 2017: FC Pune City will start its campaign against Delhi Dynamos.

After three disappointing seasons, FC Pune City is aiming for a fresh start in this year’s Indian Super League. With this aim in mind, the team roped in new players like Kean Lewis, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Wayne Vaz and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith during the Indian player draft. They also signed last year’s top scorer Marcelinho from Delhi Dynamos and were suddenly looking a powerful outfit. However, things fell apart when head coach Antonio Habas left the side just two months before the start of the new season. He has been replaced by Serbian coach Ranko Popovic. Somehow, the management has put together a strong squad but inexperience can cost the team big. Out of the three goalkeepers on the side, Kamaljit is the oldest at 21. Pune will start its campaign against Delhi Dynamos on November 22, 2017 while its last league match is scheduled for March 2, 2018 against the same side. Even though Pune will not start the tournament as favourites, it does have the potential to go past the league stage for the first time in ISL history.

FC Pune City squad:

Goalkeepers – Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders – Damir Grgic, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Gurtej Singh, Harpreet Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Pawan Kumar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sarthak Golui, Wayne Vaz

Midfielders – Adil Ahmed Khan, Ajay Singh, Baljit Singh Sahni, Isaac Vanmalsawma Chhakchhuak, Jewel Raja Shaikh, Jonatan Lucca, Marcos Tebar, Robertino Pugliara, Rohit Kumar

Forwards – Ashique Kuruniyan, Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Francis Lewis, Marcelinho

FC Pune City schedule:

22 Nov 2017 – Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

26 Nov 2017 – ATK vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

29 Nov 2017 – Pune City vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

3 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs Chennaiyin – 5.30 pm

10 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

14 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

23 Dec 2017 – Goa vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

4 Jan 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Pune City – 8 pm

13 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Pune City – 8 pm

20 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs ATK – 8 pm

24 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

2 Feb 2018 – Pune City vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

7 Feb 2018 – NorthEast vs Pune City – 8 pm

11 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

16 Feb 2018 – Bengaluru vs Pune City – 8 pm

25 Feb 2018 – Pune City vs Goa – 5.30 pm

2 Mar 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Pune City – 8 pm

FC Pune City key players:

Marcelo Leite Pereira, more commonly known as Marcelinho, is the name Pune fans will be singing in the stands this year. The Brazilian had an exceptional season for Delhi last year, scoring 10 goals in 15 matches. Marcelinho will reunite with his Delhi teammate Kean Lewis, who will a huge threat to the opponents from the wing. Pune’s attack majorly depends on these two players and if they fire, the side will be hard to stop.

In midfielder Isaac Vanmalsawma and defender Nim Dorjee Tamang, Pune City have bagged two promising Indian talents. Both these players represent Shillong Lajong in the I-League and will look to impress the fans in the ISL. The burden of scoring goals will be on Emiliano Alfaro who is the only out-and-out striker on the side who can claim a regular place in the first team. However, injuries are a bit of concern for him. Popovic would be hoping that Alfaro remains fit.