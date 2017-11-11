ISL 2017: FC Goa squad, schedule, list of matches and key players

ISL 2017: With some new potential talents, FC Goa looks more promising than ever

The Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to kickstart its fourth season from November 17. This year two new sides, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur, will join the league as expansion franchises. This makes it the first edition of the ISL in which there will be more than eight teams participating. Unlike the first three seasons of the Indian Super League, the 2017–18 season will see the maximum number of foreign players per team reduced to eight from 11. Also unlike the previous three seasons, the maximum number of foreigners allowed on the pitch at the same time will be reduced to five from six. However, people across the country have given a positive response to ISL for past three seasons and this year is expected to be no different. As of now, everyone is excited to find out more about the players, schedule and list of matches of their favourite team. Talking about FC Goa, the runners-up of the second edition will have to buckle up to shine this year as their legendary Brazilian coach Zico was shown the door last season. So, here is everything that you want to know about FC Goa:

FC Goa squad:

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Bruno Colaco and Naveen Kumar.

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Bruno Pinheiro, Chinglensana Singh, Jovel Martins, Mohamed Ali, Narayan Das, Seriton Fernandes and Sergio Marin.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Anthony D’Souza, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Mandar Rao, Manuel Arana, Manuel Lanzarote, Mohammad Yasir, Pratesh Shirodkar and Pronay Halder.

Forwards: Adrian Colunga, Ferran Corominas, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh

FC Goa Match Schedule:

19 November – Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa – 5:30 PM, Chennai

25 November – Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa – 8:00 PM, Mumbai

30 November – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – 8:00 PM, Goa

09 December – FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters – 8:00 PM, Goa

16 December – Delhi Dynamos FC vs FC Goa – 8:00 PM, Delhi

23 December – FC Goa vs FC Pune City – 5:30 PM, Goa

31 December – ATK vs FC Goa – 8:00 PM, Kolkata

6 January – NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa – 8:00 PM, Guwahati

11 January – FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC – 8:00 PM, Goa

21 January – Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa – 8:00 PM, Kochi

28 January – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC – 5:30 PM, Goa

04 February – FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC – 8:00 PM, Goa

08 February – Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – 8:00 PM, Bengaluru

15 February – FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC – 8:00 PM, Goa

21 February – FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos FC – 8:00 PM, Goa

25 February – FC Pune City vs FC Goa – 5:30 PM, Pune

28 February – FC Goa vs ATK – 8:00 PM, Goa

04 March – Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – 5:30 PM, Jamshedpur

FC Goa Key Players

Coming to the strengths of the squad, players like Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Manuel Lanzarote, and Ferran Corominas can make a big difference for the team. The promising winger and striker Liston Colaco, who was reportedly bought by the team for a whopping sum of Rs 15 lakh, makes the squad look more compact than ever before. One of the Indian football’s highly-rated talents, Manvir Singh, who played a pivotal role in making Bengal lift the Santosh Trophy, is another name who can help the squad clinch the title this year. Manuel Lanzarote Bruno (born 20 January 1984), a Spanish professional footballer, who plays as a left winger for Indian club FC Goa is yet another name on whom the Goa squad will highly rely upon. Lanzarote, who has played with Lionel Messi for Barcelona B, is a technically sound player who will improve chances while going forward.The former Spain under-20 striker, who has played over 250 games in La Liga and Copa del, Ferran Corominas, will bring in the necessary experience on the field for the team. The team has been rebuilt from scratch by signing in potential talents for the fourth season and they have a fair chances of getting Goa crowned as champions.