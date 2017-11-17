ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos squad, schedule, list of matches and key players

“Our team’s biggest strength lies in the midfield and going forward. Matias Mirabaje is a very good passer and always has time on the ball,” said team’s goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

In the last two seasons, the team has managed to finish in the top four. In a bid to register a new success story Delhi Dynamos has completely revamped its team roping in veteran Spanish coach Miguel Angel Portugal in the team. The national capital’s franchise had an extensive preseason, where they played friendly matches against Delhi United FC, Real Kashmir FC and others in Spain and Qatar. “Our team’s biggest strength lies in the midfield and going forward. Matias Mirabaje is a very good passer and always has time on the ball,” said team’s goalkeeper Albino Gomes, as per CNN news 18. Shakti Chauhan, the assistant coach of the team, said, the squad’s playing style has changed compared to the previous three seasons. “We want to play with the ball and then we have our plans of how to catch the opponent by surprise, ” Chauhan added.

Delhi Dynamos squad for 2017 season:-

Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes, Arnab Das Sharma, and Sukhadev Patil.

Defenders: Gabriel Cichero, Lalmangaihsanga Ralte, Jayananda Singh Moirangthem, Munmum Timothy Lugun, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Pratik Chowdhary, Rowilson Rodrigues and Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Eduardo Moya, Matias Mirabaje, Seityasen Singh, Jeroen Lumu, Paulinho Dias, Vinit Rai and Simranjeet Singh.

Forwards: Guyon Fernandez, David Ngaihte, Romeo Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Kalu Uche.

Delhi Dynamos schedule:

1. 22 November (Wednesday) 8:00 pm (local time), FC Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos FC.

2. 26 November (Sunday) 8:00 pm (local time), Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

3. 23 December (Saturday) 8:00 pm (local time), ATK vs Delhi Dynamos FC, venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

4. 29 December (Friday) 8:00 pm (local time), Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

5. 07 January (Sunday) 8:00 pm (local time), Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

6. 10 January (Wednesday) 8:00 pm (local time), Delhi Dynamos FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

7. 14 January (Sunday) 8:00 pm (local time), Delhi Dynamos FC vs Bengaluru FC, venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

8. 21 January (Sunday) 5:30 pm (local time), Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

9. 27 January (Saturday) 8:00 pm (local time), Kerala Blasters FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

10. 04 February (Sunday) 05:30 pm (local time), Delhi Dynamos FC vs Mumbai City FC, venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

11: 14 February (Wednesday) 8:00 pm (local time), NorthEast United FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

12. 24 February (Saturday) 8:00 pm (local time), Delhi Dynamos FC vs ATK, venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

13. 02 March (Friday) 8:00 pm (local time), Delhi Dynamos FC vs FC Pune City, venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Dynamos: Key players:-

The team is a mixture of young and experienced players like Pritam Kotal, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Albino Gomes and Seityasen Singh. Nigerian striker Kalu Uche, who spent most of his career in the Spanish leagues will have to lead the Delhi squad. Uche was among the main players in the 2010 FIFA World Cup squad. He bagged two goals for his side. In the earlier season 2015, he scored four goals for FC Pune City.

Paulinho Dias, a Brazilian player, will have the task of shielding Delhi’s back-four. Paulinho Dias (29), who will play as a midfielder, has had two highly successful seasons with Chapocoense.

The task of defence for Delhi is upon Venezuelan player Gabriel Cichero. The 33-years-old payer was in the squad of New York Red Bulls, Newell’s Old Boys and FC Nantes. The six feet plus tall Venezuelan player scored the winning goal against Chile in the 2011 Copa America quarter-final.