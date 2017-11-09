ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC squad, schedule, list of matches and key players

ISL 2017: Sunil Chhetri will play for Bengaluru FC

After dominating the I-League for four seasons, Bengaluru FC are all geared up to announce their arrival in their debut season in Indian Super League (ISL) this year. Ever since it was formed in 2013, the JSW-owned club won two I-League titles and two Federation Cups. Bengaluru FC is also the first Indian club to play the AFC Cup final. However, the Blues were forced to make changes in their squad as a result of club’s entry to ISL. Notably, the club successfully retained their skipper Sunil Chhetri and bought some quality Indian players from the ISL draft. The biggest signing by Bengaluru FC is of Indian international goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He is the first ever Indian to play a competitive match for the first team of a top-division European club and the fifth Indian to play professionally in Europe after Mohammed Salim, Baichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and Subrata Pal. He is also the first Indian to play in the UEFA Europa League. Albert Roca’s men travelled to Spain this year for their pre-season campaign. They have also played two friendly matches against old foes East Bengal. Although they lost both their matches in Spain, Bengaluru FC were unbeaten against East Bengal. The team would like to keep the winning momentum going as they eye to make a big impact in ISL. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, all the eyes would be on Malsawmzuala, the midfielder from Mizoram who is dubbed as a child prodigy. Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai FC in their home ground on November 19

Bengaluru FC squad:

Goalkeepers – Abhra Mondal, Calvin Abhishek, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders – Colin Abranches, John Johnson, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Zohmingliana Ralte

Midfielders – Antonio Rodriguez Dovale, Boithang Haokip, Eduardo García Martin, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Lenny Rodrigues, Malsawmzuala, Udanta Singh

Forwards – Alwyn George, Braulio Nobrega, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor Flores, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Bengaluru FC schedule:

19 Nov 2017 – Bengaluru vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

26 Nov 2017 – Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

30 Nov 2017 – Goa vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

8 Dec 2017 – NorthEast vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

14 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

17 Dec 2017 – Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin – 5.30 pm

21 Dec 2017 – Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

31 Dec 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru – 5.30 pm

7 Jan 2018 – Bengaluru vs ATK – 5.30 pm

14 Jan 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

18 Jan 2018 – Mumbai City vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

26 Jan 2018 – Bengaluru vs NorthEast – 8 pm

31 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

3 Feb 2018 – ATK vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

8 Feb 2018 – Bengaluru vs Goa – 8 pm

16 Feb 2018 – Bengaluru vs Pune City – 8 pm

25 Feb 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

1 Mar 2018 – Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

Bengaluru FC key players:

Whenever fans will talk about the key players in Bengaluru FC who will make a difference, the Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri will always top the list. He joined the club despite it having been newly formed and his goals for Bengaluru FC were instrumental for the club’s run to the final of AFC Cup 2016. He will be the probable leader for the club in this year’s ISL. Another player who would be the talk of the town is John Johnson. He is the first foreign player along with Kenyan Curtis Osano to sign for Bengaluru FC. The six feet centre-back is going to give tough time to medium stature Indian players.

Another player who has already made to the news is Malsawmzuala. One of the two Under 23 players retained by Bengaluru FC before the ISL draft, this Mizo midfielder is a child prodigy of sorts. Highly rated by former Bengaluru FC and present ATK technical director Ashley Westwood, Malsawmzuala is one of those rare quality registas i.e. deep-lying playmakers, present in Indian Football. Expect him to light up the stage with his fine touches and passes whenever he is on the pitch!