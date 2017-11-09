ISL 2017: Atletico de Kolkata squad, schedule, list of matches and key players

Ever since the start of Indian Super League (ISL), Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) has been on top of their game. From a strong defence line up to a formidable mid-field to an attacking forward, ATK has made sure that they incite fear in their every opponent. ATK has been one of the strongest team in the entire ISL. ATK not only have a strong game but they even have a huge fan following which has inspired them to play and continue with their game.

During the finals of ISL 2014, ATK’s Mohammed Rafique scored the stoppage time goal to defeat the Kerala Blasters in a nail-biting finishing move. The title as the substitute headed home a corner from Jakub Podany to win the match and the championship.

In 2016, the team went on to win the title again against the same Kerala Blasters.

Atletico de Kolkata is owned by former Indian cricket captain and current BCCI West Bengal President Sourav Ganguly. He alongside businessmen Harshavardhan Neotia, Sanjiv Goenka and Utsav Parekh came together to form Kolkata Games and Sports Pvt. Ltd which owns the team. For first three seasons of ISL, La Liga club Atletico Madrid from Spain were the co-owners of the team. But Sanjeev Goenka bought back the shares that were owned by the Spanish club.

Atletico de Kolkata squad:

Goalkeepers – Debjit, Jussi Jaaskelainen, Kunzang Bhutia

Defenders – Anwar Ali, Ashutosh Mehta, Augustin Melwyn Fernandes, Jordi Montel, Keegan Pereira, Nallappan Mohanraj, Prabir, Tom Thorpe

Midfielders – Bipin Thounaojam, Carl Baker, Conor Thomas, Darren Caldeira, Eugenson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Ronald Singh, Rupert Nongrum, Shankar Sampingiraj

Forwards – Jayesh Rane, Jose Egas dos Santos Branco, Njazi Kuqi, Robbie Keane, Robin Singh

Atletico de Kolkata schedule:

17 Nov 2017 – ATK vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

26 Nov 2017 – ATK vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

1 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs ATK – 8 pm

7 Dec 2017 – Chennaiyin vs ATK – 8 pm

17 Dec 2017 – Mumbai City vs ATK – 8 pm

23 Dec 2017 – ATK vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

31 Dec 2017 – ATK vs Goa – 8 pm

7 Jan 2018 – Bengaluru vs ATK – 5.30 pm

12 Jan 2018 – NorthEast vs ATK – 8 pm

20 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs ATK – 8 pm

25 Jan 2018 – ATK vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

28 Jan 2018 – ATK vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

3 Feb 2018 – ATK vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

9 Feb 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs ATK – 8 pm

18 Feb 2018 – ATK vs Mumbai City – 5.30 pm

24 Feb 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs ATK – 8 pm

28 Feb 2018 – Goa vs ATK – 8 pm

4 Mar 2018 – ATK vs NorthEast – 8 pm

Atletico de Kolkata key players:

One of the key players in the ATK squad is forward Robin Singh. hailing from Noida UP, Singh used to play for I-League favourites East Bengal. It will be interesting to see him play for another Bengal team.

Another important cog in the ATK squad is Robbie Keane. The Irish footballer has represented the national team before he put his foot down from international football in 2006. He was also the captain of the national squad. The Tottenham Hotspur FC veteran will be another key player in the ATK squad.

All such talented players will be playing under the guidance of Teddy Sheringham. Teddy is a known face in the English Premier League and has played for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur FC.