ISL 2017: 5 interesting facts you didn’t know about Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri

He is the most popular footballer in India at the moment. Sunil Chhetri’s name has been etched in Indian football history with permanent golden ink. Chhetri is one of the best strikers in the country. Chhetri at present plays for the Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League. Ever since 2007, the 5-foot 7-inch Indian football dynamo, Chettri has been making the Indian side proud. Chhetri is referred as “Bhai” by his teammates and this Indian football dynamo has been making India proud since his entry into the mainstream football scene in 2002. Chhetri is the most capped player and also holds the position of all-time top goalscorer for the India national team. The 33-year old holds an utmost importance in the Indian national squad as well as the Bengaluru FC’s squad as the man comes with abundant experience that will benefit the ISL side to edge past their opponents.

Here are the 5 interesting facts about the Indian footballer maestro, Sunil Chhetri that you probably didn’t know about.

1. Sunil Chhetri was born in Secunderabad on August 3, 1984. His father Kharga Chettri was an officer in the Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Corps and his mother Sushila Chettri played for the Nepal women’s national football team. Sunil was exposed to football from an early age. Being born in Secunderabad doesn’t stop Sunil to refers New Delhi as his hometown.

2. Chhetri’s early education was done at Bahai School in Gangtok. Later he moved to New Delhi and studied at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. For college, Chhetri took admission in Kolkata’s Ashutosh College, but sadly he couldn’t continue that as he got a chance to represent India at the Asian School Championships in Malaysia in October 2001.

3. Being a footballer and a forward to boot, Sunil Chhetri was bound to score goals. In fact, he is the first Indian footballer to score 50 international goals while playing for the national side. It was during the 2018 World Cup Qualifying match, where he scored his 50th goal against Guam.

4. Chhetri has won the prestigious, All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year four times in the year 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

5. Sunil Chettri holds the record for most number of goals at an international level. Since 2005, the Chhetri has scored 56 goals for the Indian national side. It all started on March 30, 2004, when Chhetri played his first game for the Indian U-20 team. While playing for the national U-20 team, on April 3, 2004, Chhetri scored twice against Bhutan U-23 team. The team scored 4 goals against 1 from Bhutan. But it was on June 12, 2005, when Chhetri scored his first goal for the senior India national football team against Pakistan.