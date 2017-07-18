Irfan Pathan posts photo of wife on social media, trolls blast him for her nail paint, more; see viral comments

It was nothing less than a verbal war on Twitter and Facebook. (Photo: Twitter/Irfan Pathan)

It was nothing less than a verbal war on Twitter and Facebook after famous cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a photo of his wife on social media websites. Some trolls called it un-Islamic to post such a picture. Some of the users started lashing out at the cricketer and dubbed him as not being a true Muslim. Even some trolls raised objections over his wife’s nail paint and said Allah won’t accept your namaz. It seems some hardliners were angry over the posts by Pathan. The cricketer had written on Twitter, “Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna.” Irfan Pathan is married to Safa Baig. Reportedly, Baig is a model from Jeddah. Here are some of the most viral tweets and Facebook comments posted by users:-

Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna but always #love #travel pic.twitter.com/aERzXr0g2j — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2017

Itna Hi Shauq hai toh burkha bhi nikal do..Don’t make fun of our values.. — jawed (@jawedpmd) July 17, 2017

mashallha…….mam ne nailpaint ????lagaya hai, to kya ap log namaz nahi padte …….. — Miss.Shaheena Parvin (@miss_shaheena) July 18, 2017

But1 bat yad rakhye ap us bap k bete aur us mzhab ke mane wale h jo aurto ko parde aur unki izzat ki hifazat ki bhot sakhti se taqeed krta h — Nadeem Zakariya (@NadeemZakariya) July 17, 2017

इरफान को फांसी दो इसने इस्लाम को खतरे में डाल दिया — Ratan Thakur (@RatanTh20291258) July 18, 2017

Shami banjao tm bhe koi bat ni but aj shami ki halat bhe daikhlo kaise hai pic dalna bhol gaya WO janab — aurangzeb khan (@afreenzebkhan) July 18, 2017

Ab kis ko phasa lya — KamiL SiraJ..QURESHI (@Kamil_siraj) July 17, 2017

भाई साहब माशा अल्लाह, नज़र लग जाएगी छुपाके रखो — Jangsher Khan (@jkjangsherkhan) July 18, 2017

When she doesn’t want to click y u clicking — Khan mohammed (@Khanmohammed12) July 18, 2017

Isi kam mat karna jese apki maa bap sharmenda ho aur hum pathano ko sharam karna parey I really love you bhai — amanullah Tarakai (@amanullahghazn3) July 18, 2017

The bowler last played for Gujarat Lions franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had to face the ire of religious fanatics when he posted a picture of himself and his wife on social media.