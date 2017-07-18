  3. Irfan Pathan posts photo of wife on social media, trolls blast him for her nail paint, more; see viral comments

Irfan Pathan shared a photo of his wife and wrote, "Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna."

Published: July 18, 2017 3:11 PM
It was nothing less than a verbal war on Twitter and Facebook after famous cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a photo of his wife on social media websites. Some trolls called it un-Islamic to post such a picture. Some of the users started lashing out at the cricketer and dubbed him as not being a true Muslim. Even some trolls raised objections over his wife’s nail paint and said Allah won’t accept your namaz. It seems some hardliners were angry over the posts by Pathan. The cricketer had written on Twitter, “Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna.” Irfan Pathan is married to Safa Baig. Reportedly, Baig is a model from Jeddah. Here are some of the most viral tweets and Facebook comments posted by users:-

The bowler last played for Gujarat Lions franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had to face the ire of religious fanatics when he posted a picture of himself and his wife on social media.

