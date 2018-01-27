Who is Rahul Tripathi? Meet new RR player bought for Rs 3.40 cr in IPL auction 2018

In what was seen as a surprise pick, Rahul Tripathi was bought by the Rising Supergiants at his base price of Rs 10 lakh during the 2017 IPL auctions.

IPL auction 2018: In its first IPL season, the Rising Supergiants struggled to find the right combination and finished at the 7th spot. To change its fortune, the team needed a special effort and it came in the form of Rahul Tripathi. In what was seen as a surprise pick, Rahul Tripathi was bought by the Rising Supergiants at his base price of Rs 10 lakh during the 2017 IPL auctions. A month later, the youngster went on to validate his inclusion by smashing 157 runs in three innings in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a 74-ball 95 against Bengal in the quarterfinals. Promoted to bat at the top of the order by the Pune team management, Rahul’s audacious stroke play left everyone surprised.

In eight innings, he went past at 30 seven times, with his 52-ball 93, against Kolkata Knight Riders, being the best of the lot. In 14 IPL matches, Tripathi scored 391 runs with 43 fours and 17 sixes. The opener was one of the reasons behind Pune’s entry to the final. These performances were enough to make him one of the star attractions at IPL auction 2018. Rahul Tripathi was bought by RR for Rs 3.40 cr in IPL auction 2018.

Read| IPL auction 2018 players list with base price

Rahul Tripathi’s business card will likely have an eclectic assortment of details- math nit, an army brat and the distinction of hitting six sixes in an over on two occasions in local cricket. Rahul fell in love with bat and ball at a very early age and it was something to do with his father’s cricket background- Tripathi senior had turned out for UP at the junior level and was also part of the university cricket team.

After he was transferred to Pune by the army, Rahul Tripathi’s father ensured that his son got proper cricket training at one of the oldest academy around – Deccan Gymkhana.

Read| IPL auction 2018 LIVE Streaming

Known for being a technically gifted batsman, Tripathi’s transition to first-class cricket in 2012 was not smooth, though, and he remained a journeyman for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. He made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra during the 2012-13 Ranji season. 26 first-class games yielded three hundreds, while his 50-over and 20-over records were nothing to boast about either. However, despite a poor run in the Ranji Trophy where he scored 185 runs in 11 innings, 2016-17 turned out to be a breakthrough season in his career. In IPL 2018, Rahul would like to carry forward the good job that he did last season.