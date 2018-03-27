When Rajasthan Royals CEO was informed about 2013 spot-fixing scandal, he thought it was a ‘prank’

The Rajasthan Royals have had an interesting journey in the Indian Premier League. (Source: Express archive)

The Rajasthan Royals have had an interesting journey in the Indian Premier League. Led by Shane Warne, the most un-glamourous team of the tournament, won the inaugural season but was hit by a major controversy five years later when three of its players including former India speedster S Sreesanth were arrested for spot-fixing in 2013. Cricket historian Boria Majumdar’s new book ‘Eleven Gods And A Billion Indians’ published by Simon and Schuster, gives some interesting insights on the turn of events on the morning of May 16, 2013.

In the chapter titled ‘Sky Fall’ (Page 181), Rajasthan Royals’ former CEO Raghu Iyer recollected the memories of an early morning call that he got in his hotel room. Iyer recalled that the team was staying at The Oberoi when he got a call at around 5:30 am from duty manager of the hotel.

“My wife picked up the call and passed it to me in a jiffy. The duty manager was saying to me that several policemen, including an assistant commissioner from Mumbai Police, were waiting downstairs and I was to go down as soon as possible,” he said.

However, Iyer initially thought that it was a prank. Actually, the team had a sponsor shoot with Cyrus Broacha (a TV anchor and video jockey) one day before the incident and Iyer thought that he was being made a bakra (a famous programme of a popular music channel).

“That was when I was told it was not a prank and that I was being summoned,” he added.

After this, the former Royals CEO went down and met a Delhi police team. He was informed that they were there to arrest three of the Royals players. “They were in no hurry and after explaining to me in detail did they tell me that they were going to Ankeet Chavan’s room to pick him up,” said Iyer.

Another chapter of the book reveals how Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals had different approaches towards the matter. It states that while the Chennai team was represented by a battery of lawyers, the Rajasthan team had sent Rahul Dravid among others, to put forward their case before Justice Lodha and his team.