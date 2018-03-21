  4. Tata Nexon named official partner of Indian Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced its association with Tata Nexon as the official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next three years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced its association with Tata Nexon as the official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next three years. Speaking on the development, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said: We are delighted to have Tata Nexon as an official partner of the IPL. Having a leading Tata brand on board is a great testament to the IPL. We look forward to delivering great value to both the brand as well as the company”

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, President Mayank Pareek on his part, said: “We are delighted to have our Level Nex performing brand Tata Nexon be associated with IPL, one of the biggest sporting event in the country that gives brands a very effective, large scale platform to connect with its consumers.” “Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India and the IPL is all about superlative performance, which is also the mantra for the Tata Nexon,” he added.

