Steve Smith, David Warner banned for 12 months, out of IPL 2018; Cameron Bancroft gets 9-month ban

Australia’s David Warner, is seated on the team bus after the arrival of the Australian team to OR Tambo International International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth test match against South Africa for his part in a ball-tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. (AP Photo)

Australian Captain Steve Smith and explosive opener David Warner have been banned for a year from both domestic and international cricket. The ban comes after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa rocked Australian Cricket. Smit had publicly admitted having been a part of a conspiracy to tamper the ball during a Test match against South Africa to impact the result. The one year ban has been awarded to the players by Cricket Australia. The face of the ball-tampering scandal, Cameron Bancroft has been punished with a nine-month ban.

A post on the Cricket Australia’s official website cricket.com.au said that the “tampering trio” have reportedly learned their fate. The sanctions were yet to be confirmed by Cricket Australia. Reports say that sanctions against the trio were announced after a probe into the ball-tampering scandal carried out by CA head of integrity Iain Roy.

It was earlier claimed that the trio would be allowed to play “premier cricket” but not state or national-level cricket.

