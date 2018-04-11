SRH vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: On which channel to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians LIVE telecast on TV

The seventh match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

SRH vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The seventh match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH had won its first match by a convincing margin while Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting encounter at Mumbai. Hyderabad would be hoping that Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson continue the good form that helped them chase 126 runs against Rajasthan Royals with ease in 15.5 overs. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would be concerned about Hardik Pandya who got injured in this first match. However, since the Baroda all-rounder bowled his quota of overs, Rohit Sharma would be hoping that he is available for the second match. Mumbai would be hoping for a better show from their top-order including Rohit Sharma who failed to get going in the first game.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.