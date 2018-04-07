Shiv Sena wins BMC bypoll, tally in civic general assembly now 94

Shiv Sena wins BMC bypoll to Ward 173 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) (Source: IE)

The Shiv Sena today won the bypoll to Ward 173 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with its candidate, Ramdas Kamble, defeating the Congress’ Sunil Shetye by a margin of 845 votes. The election was held yesterday and was necessitated due to the death of Sena corporator Prahlad Thombare. The win has taken the tally of the Sena in the 227-member BMC general assembly to 94.

In other bypoll results announced by the State Election Commission today, the NCP’s Pooja Kodre won in Pune defeating Sena’s Monica Tupe by a margin of 3,528 votes. In Ulhasnagar, Congress’ Suman Sachdev polled 2,690 votes and defeated the BJP’s Sakshi Pannani who got 2,478 votes. Congress’ Taufiq Hatture won from Solapur beating his nearest AIMIM candidate Sheikh Pir Ahmed Karim.

Vishal Kotkar of the Congress beat Sena’s Vijay Pathare in Ahmednagar. The MNS’ Vaishali Bhosale won from Nashik. The bypoll was held there after the party’s sitting corporator Surekha Bhosale died. Poll officials said that voting percentage in these wards was 45 percent while it was 40.9 percent in Mumbai.

In Jalgaon, the BJP’s Gehi Mayadevi won unopposed while the Congress won three seats each in Armori, Biloli and Chandrapur panchayat samitis, officials said. NCP bagged a seat each in Sadak-Arjuni, Tuljapur, Vaijapur and Hinganghat panchayat samitis. The BJP and Sena have won one seat each in Dhule and Gangapur while former Congress leader Narayan Rane’s Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha won a seat in Kudal panchayat, SEC officials said.