IPL auction: Ricky Ponting believes this batsman will become millon dollar player

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. (Source: Reuters)

We are less than a month away from the IPL auction and the teams must have already started to eye the star performers. Last year, England all-rounder Ben Stokes stole the show after being bought by Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) for a whopping Rs 14.5 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 26-year-old cricketer was left out of the national side for the Ashes after his Bristol brawl incident and it will be interesting to see if any franchise is willing to shell similar amount of money for him or not.

Meanwhile, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has already named a player who can earn millions of dollars in the upcoming auctions. Ponting, who has been a player and mentor for three-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, said that he feels Chris Lynn is one batsman who will earn a million dollars ahead of next season. “Either way I think he (Lynn) will become a million-dollar player,” news.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

Lynn played for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year and made a few heads turn with his destructive batting. The Australian hitter formed a hard-hitting opening partnership with Sunil Narine for the KKR last year. However, his tournament was hit by an injury which forced Lynn to miss a lot of matches.

It remains to be seen whether KKR will retain Lynn as one of the three players ahead of the 11th edition.

The IPL governing council has allowed each franchise to hold back as many as 5 players. “An IPL Franchise is eligible to secure up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (During the Player Auction),” BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary had said in a statement after the meeting.

The IPL Governing Council also hiked the salary budget of the franchises from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for the next year’s auction, tentatively set for February. For 2019 and 2020, the cap will be increased to Rs 82 and Rs 85 crore respectively.