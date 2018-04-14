RCB vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE on TV

The 11th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

RCB vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 11th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. The last match of Rajasthan Royals could have proved to be a struggle for them if unseasoned showers have not favoured them. At 153 for five in 17.5, RR was struggling when DD was given a target of 71 runs in 6 overs due to rain. The good sign, however, for the side was Ajinkya Rahane’s return to form who looked good for his 45 runs. Bangalore, on the other hand, was dominating against Kings XI Punjab at Bengaluru but would be hoping that Virat Kohli finds his form soon.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 squads?

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi..

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.