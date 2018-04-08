RCB vs KKR, IPL 2018: 5 unknown players to watch out for in in this clash of underdogs

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2018: Over the years, the Indian Premier League has given ample opportunities to the young players to showcase their talent and earn money.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2018: Over the years, the Indian Premier League has given ample opportunities to the young players to showcase their talent and earn money. It also serves as platform where youngsters can share the dressing room with international players and coaches, learning a few tricks for them. Im last decade, IPL has also helped a lot of youngsters to earn a call from the national selectors. On Sunday, when the underdogs, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab will clash at Mohali, all eyes will be on a few relatively unknown players who would be looking for a piercer start to their season. Here are few unknown players who can outshine stars in RCB vs KKR, IPL 2018 clash:

1) Kamlesh Nagarkoti

The 18-year-old fast-bowler from Rajasthan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti made left his fine imprints on the ICC U-19 World Cup held in New Zealand earlier this year. The fast-bowler is a deadly combination of raw pace and consistency. He can consistently clock the speed of 140 kph while maintaining a tight line and length. Since KKR do not have too many experienced Indian fast bowlers, Nagarkoti will be an important role for the franchise.

2) Shubman Gill

Another Under 19 star who marked his first class debut with a half century for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy in 2017, Shubman Gill could be the find of the season and not just this match. The top order batsman from Punjab was sensational in the U19 World Cup scoring 351 runs and was named Man of the tournament. This young man has received a BCCI award for the best junior cricketer and would be looking to make it big in IPL.

3) Chris Woakes

Not a youngster but still an unknown name in India, Chris Woakes who will be playing for RCB this year would be hoping for a good performance against his previous franchise KKR for whom he picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches at the economy rate of 8.77. Woakes ability to score some quick runs also makes him a dangerous lower-order bastman.

4) Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra has been there for a while, making his first class debut for Punjab in 2011- 12. He scored 43 runs on his IPL debut for KXIP from 26 deliveries but hasn’t really set the stage on fire. This year, however, could be Manan Vohra’s season and playing under Virat Kohli will definitely help him mature as a batsman.

5) Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana was one of the star performers of last year, helping Mumbai Indians to a title. This year, picked by KKR, Rana would be hoping for a bigger role in the team. His form will be important for KKR who do not have too many big names in the batting unit.