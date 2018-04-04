No IPL this year? IPS officer files PIL in Madras HC; asks BCCI to check spot-fixing, betting first

The 11th season of Indian Premier League will start from April 7. (Source: BCCI)

If the Madras High Court passes its judgement in favour of a PIL filed by an IPS officer on Wednesday, there could be no Indian Premier League this year. The petition has asked Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to put proper safeguards in place against spot-fixing and betting. The petition filed in Madras High Court says that no IPL matches should be played until proper measures are put in place. It will be heard by the Madras High Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The PIL has been filed by the IPS Officer G Sampath Kumar which asks Madras HC to restrain Centre & BCCI from conducting IPL matches without putting in place precautionary measures to prevent betting and spot-fixing. The 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on April 7. In the opening match of the new season, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

All the eight Indian Premier League teams including Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals who are returning after a gap of two years, are made party respondents in the PIL which claims that as an investigating officer from Chennai, he was instrumental exposing 2013 spot fixing and betting in IPL matches.

“Contrary to the Lodha Committee report, vested interests still continue to be protected in the IPL and the questions of conflict of interest remain unaddressed by the BCCI,” Sampathkumar said, according to a report by TOI.

The officer, however, said that he was not seeking a ban on the IPL but only a credible system in place before the new season starts. He wanted the court to pass an interim order restraining the BCCI from conducting the game without bringing in such measures.