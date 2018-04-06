Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch MI vs CSK, IPL 2018 on TV

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Streaming Online: The match will start at 8 PM at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Streaming Online: The final countdown for the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League has begun. Teams are all geared up to prove their mettle in the extravagant T20 league. The champion gets a shiny chalice with India’s map on it. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick off their season by playing against the returning Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. MI have retained their core members of 2017 winning team while CSK will sport a new side with a few popular faces. The Rohit Sharma-led side have been perennial poor starters, losing their last five season-opening matches. Hence, the team in blue will eye to change the tradition this season by beating their opponent. However, MS Dhoni is the most-experienced captain in T20 cricket. He has been captain in a total of 239 T20 matches and has played most finals as a skipper.

It means that Sharma will be getting a run for his money when he stands face-to-face against ‘Mr. Cool’ himself. Players to look out for in the nerve-wracking clash are Even Lewis, and Ishan Kisan from MI and Suresh Raina from CSK. Lewis was West Indies’ highest run-getter in the World Cup Qualifiers held recently while Kisan has been consistently scoring runs in domestic cricket in the last couple of months. Meanwhile, Raina who will be the centre of batting line-up for CSK has timed his return to form perfectly. The left-hander is the highest run-getter in T20 cricket among Indian batsmen, and after a lean run in first-class cricket, Raina began hitting the ball well in the domestic T20 competition and has since returned to the Indian T20 side too.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 will played on April 7, 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Interestingly, this the same venue where MS Dhoni lead team India to a World Cup win in 2011.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star India won the broadcast rights for IPL in 2017 for the next five seasons for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore, outbidding rivals such as Sony Pictures Networks India, Facebook Inc. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 live streaming?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com

What are Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings squads: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.