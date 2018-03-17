Mohammed Shami may still play for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018

Mohammed Shami was bought by Delhi Daredevils in IPL auction 2018 using RTM. (Source: BCCI)

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami who has found himself amid controversy after the serious allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan in the last few years, may still represent Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, hinted BCCI. The board said that Shami will also get his annual contract back if the report filed by the BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) head Neeraj Kumar absolves him from any wrongdoing as per the Board’s Code of Ethics.

The Board feels that allegations of domestic violence levelled by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan are completely under police jurisdiction and they have nothing to do with it. “The brief is pretty clear. The BCCI’s handbook has an ‘Ethics Code’ for cricketers with a specific clause regarding financial transactions. The ACU is only investigating Shami’s dealings with Mohammed Bhai and Alishba and the alleged monetary exchange his wife is talking about. If Kumar’s report absolves Shami of any wrongdoing, he will be immediately handed back his Central Contract,” a senior BCCI official said on Friday.

About Shami’s participation in the Indian Premier League, BCCI said that the onus will be on Delhi Daredevils to take the final call. Since IPL is an inter-club tournament, the franchise has to decide whether they want to play Shami.

“We have decided that we will go by the report submitted by ACU chief Neeraj Kumar. Based on recommendations, a final decision will be taken. We have nothing to do with anybody’s private life. If he gets a clean chit, then he can play. If he doesn’t, then he won’t. This is what we have decided. The report will come in next four-five days, till then we will wait for the report,” IPL Governing Council Chairman Rajiv Shukla said.

Meanwhile, the former Indian skipper and current CAB president Sourav Ganguly said that he is sure that the matter will be solved. “It’s a personal thing (of Shami) and I don’t wish to comment,” Ganguly said. Mohammed Shami plays for Bengal in domestic cricket.