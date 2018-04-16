MI vs RCB LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: On which channel to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE telecast on TV

MI vs RCB LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: The 14th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MI vs RCB LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: The 14th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mumbai Indians again struggled for its much-awaited win and loosed their match to Delhi Daredevils. Although their openers smashed 84 runs in the powerplay overs which helped the team to set the target of 194 runs. The fallout of Skipper Rohit Sharma proved detrimental for the team’s win as the fans were anticipating more than 200 runs from their team. However, Virat Kohli’s first half-century also did not help Royal Challengers Banglore to strike its second win. But Yuzvendra Chahal helped the team from further embarrassment as all other bowlers leaked the runs and helped RR to score a humongous 217 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets in 4 overs and giving only 22 runs.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will be played on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 start?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.