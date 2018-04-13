MI vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE on TV

MI vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The ninth match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

MI vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The ninth match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Both the sides have got off to horrible starts in IPL 2018, losing their first two matches. While Mumbai has lost two last over thrillers, Delhi was outplayed by Kings XI Punjab in the first match before the rain came to haunt it in the second game against Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai would be hoping that Hardik Pandya is fit in time for this important clash while for Delhi, the headache at the moment is to find the right batting order and having so many openers is not helping Gautam Gambhir’s cause.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Daredevlis squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.