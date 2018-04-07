Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, MI vs CSK IPL 2018 Updates: Old rivals combat in a new avatar

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma last met in IPL 2015 final.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2018: ‘Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat’- the Latin phrase for “fortune favours the brave” and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings perfectly personify the proverb. IPL’s biggest rivalry will kickstart the eleventh season. Last time Mumbai Indians and CSK locked horns against each other was in 2015 final when Rohit Sharma-led team beat the ‘Yellow army’ by 41 runs to lift the trophy. Little did anyone know that CSK would not feature in the tournament for the next two years due to a ban. Now it is CSK’s chance for redemption when they play the season opener against the defending champions at Wankhede stadium. Following their return, CSK faced the first major challenge at the IPL auction earlier this year. Apart from Dhoni, the management also retained Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, who were part of the team previously. They also played their RTM card to bring aboard seasoned veterans Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo.

However, they have let go of the local boy- R Ashwin. CSK will rope their trust on their batting line-up comprising Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Raina and Dhoni who cumulatively have over 15,000-plus IPL runs. Sam Billings presence adds that special ‘tadka’ to the spicy Chennai batting.

However, the problem lies in their bowling department where they have more spinners than bowler, which looks like a strategy to support Dhoni’s ideology-trust spin more than pace. Boasting players like Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma, it can be expected that it will spin at Chepauk this year. However, Chennai will need its pace department to punch above its weight if it wants to create problems for opponents. Two-time purple cap winner Dwayne Bravo will lead an inexperienced trio of pace bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Lungisani Ngidi, Mark Wood.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians looks pretty much the same. Since the inception, they have been a team whose core has more or less remained the same. So their decision to retain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah was not a shocker. Contrary to CSK lack of pace bowlers, MI have banked their trust more on fast bowlers with Jasprit Bumrah leading the bowling attack. Meanwhile, the weather will be humid in Mumbai. It will be a nerve-wrenching match as the wicket at the Wankhede offers help for both the pacers and spinners. Close proximity to the Arabian sea helps the swing bowlers considerably, especially during early hours of the day.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score Updates:

7:15 pm: The teams have arrived at Wankhede Stadium.

7:12 pm: Most Matches, Most Runs, Most Catches along with Most Sixes and Most 50s as a Non-Opener… Suresh Raina, is returning back in Yellow. His form this year will decide where CSK will end-up this season!!

7:09 pm: Mumbai Indians have plenty of overseas options but their spin and backup options look thin. Can they clinch a record fourth title?

6:51 pm: On paper the teams appear equally matched. MI will have the edge over CSK having the tag of defending champions; CSK on the other hand just need to go out there and enjoy themselves.

6:00 pm: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to FinancialExpress’ live ball-by-ball coverage of the 11th season of the IPL. You could not have asked for a better match-up to launch a new season: defending champions Mumbai Indians v the returning Chennai Super King.This match surely depicts the IPL motto this year. Best vs Best. CSK has a lot of unfinished business against the MI. What a treat for Cricket lovers around the world. Can’t wait for the start.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.