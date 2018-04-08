Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD Updates: New look Ashwin led side against Gautam Gambhir’s team

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Score, IPL 2018:

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Score, IPL 2018: The eleventh edition of Indian Premier League kicked off thunderously at Wankhede stadium when fans cheering reached a crescendo in a nerve-wrenching season opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni-led CSK beat Rohit Sharma’s army by one wicket. Now, in match two, Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Daredevils at PCA Stadium, Mohali. After a complete makeover at auctions in January, KXIP will be that their star-studded purchases will work as one unit to help them achieve their due- the championship. Apart from R Ashwin as the skipper, the management will have to scratch their heads to put a playing XI on the field. With Aaron Finch missing the first match, KXIP will have to choose from Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, KL Rahul and in-form Mayank Agarwal to form the opening pair.

Apart from this, it will be interesting to see if the seasoned veterans Yuvraj Singh, David Miller and Marcus Stoinis make up a solid middle order. The man to look out for will be KL Rahul, who has been proved his mettle in all three formats. This will be Rahul’s chance to seal the troubled number four spot in team India. He will be the man with gloves behind the wicket and if stays fit he might be the next big thing after MS Dhoni hangs his boots.

For DD, homeboy Gautam Gambhir is back and after multiple successful tenures with KKR he will be expecting to lead Delhi side to their maiden title. An interesting fact about both the teams is that they have had an identical number of captains in the past decade- 10. After undergoing mediocre seasons in the previous editions and a title eluding them so far, the 2018 edition offers them a chance to rectify the mistakes and hence it will be interesting to see which of the two teams get the winning momentum on their side.

Their problem lies in bowling now, as Kagiso Rabada their star bowler has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. However, England’s pacer Liam Plunkett has replaced the South African and will be hoping to make an impact in his IPL debut. Also, If young Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal gets a game then he will also draw the attention of fans from across the border.

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Cricket Score Updates:

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils squads:

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.