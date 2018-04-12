IPL 2018 LIVE Score SRH vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Updates: Stiff test awaits for Rohit Sharma and team

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RR vs DD LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RR vs DD LIVE Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians’ loss in their season opener did not come as a shocker to many as this was the sixth time they lost their opening match of the Indian Premier League. Despite Mayank Markande’s dream debut, the Rohit Sharma-led team surrendered to the returning Chennai Super Kings. However, Markande’s three-wicket haul has put some rest to their inexperience in the spin department. Mumbai will no face a stiff test against the most-balanced team of IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad when they square off tonight at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This is the same ground where Rohit Sharma led his team to the 2017 IPL glory.

Although Mumbai’s top-order batsmen could not create impact in the first match, their middle order showed enough maturity for Rohit Sharma to continue as an opener. However, the main concern is the form of their bowling specialists, Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman – both conceding 76 runs off 47 balls, while McLenaghan conceded 11 runs per over.

However, it won’t be easy for MI, who are up against the team with the most dominant team thus so far. With the willow, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson showed their mettle in the absence of David Warner. Also, Shakib-al-Hasan and Siddharth Kaul had a great performance against Rajasthan both taking two wickets each. Rashid Khan, also, showed his magic with the ball although he managed to take just one wicket.

Their power-packed middle order is still untested, and while that may serve as a disadvantage, rest assured the trio of Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey and Shakib Al Hasan will be raring to have a hit.

Pitch Condition: Generally, the Hyderabad wicket is considered as a flat track, which tends to slow down as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here than the pacers.

WATCH| SRH vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Cricket Score:

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians squads:

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.