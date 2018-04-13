IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score RCB vs KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Updates: Virat Kohli eyes fresh start at home

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli eyes fresh start at home

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs KXIP LIVE Cricket Score: What was once a fortress for Royal Challengers Bangalore has turned into a hard nut to crack for the Virat Kohli-led side. The red army lost 5 matches and won just one game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year and will now take on the Kings XI Punjab in a bid to improve this record. The biggest challenge for RCB, however, would be to stop the local boy KL Rahul who smashed 50 off just 14 balls in the last match against Delhi Daredevils. Rahul knows the conditions well, having played for Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past and it won’t be a surprise if Punjab also includes Chris Gayle in the playing XI, a batsman who owned this ground in the past. RCB’s defeat to KKR last week was a major setback for Virat Kohli and Co who struggled to defend a strong total of 176 runs. Ideally, Kohli would like to have another bowler in the side who can roll his arm in crisis but how he gets him in, is something to be seen. The conditions are likely to be good for batting and we can expect a high-scoring encounter.

6.15 pm: Kings XI Punjab player warm up at the Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium.

6.10 pm: Check out what cricket guru Harsha Bhogle has to say about this season of Indian Premier League.

Watch @bhogleharsha summarize the first week of #IPL2018, the top events as well as the men who caught his eye with the bat & the ball. pic.twitter.com/DlchbiME2U — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 13, 2018

6.00 pm: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to FinancialExpress’ live ball-by-ball coverage of the 11th season of the IPL.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee